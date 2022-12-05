Suspect extradited from Peru in connection with killing of Montreal teen

Montreal police say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Amir Benayad who was killed last January in the borough of Plateau-Mont-Royal.

The suspect, who is now 18, was extradited from Peru, according to a news release by the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

He was flown from Lima and arrived in Montreal Monday afternoon where he was placed under arrest, the news release says. The SPVM says the arrest was made in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The suspect, who was a minor at the time of the shooting, will remain in custody until he appears in youth court on Tuesday and his identity cannot be disclosed, police said.

"The police investigation revealed that he was the suspected shooter and he will be charged with second-degree murder," the news release said.

This is the second arrest in this case, which the SPVM identified as the first homicide of 2022.

On Sept. 8, the SPVM arrested a first suspect, aged 17, in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. That suspect has since appeared in youth court and is charged with second-degree murder.

The incident dates back to Jan. 13 at around 6:45 p.m. when two groups of teenagers, some of whom knew each other, began to shout at each other in an alley near the intersection of Rivard and Roy streets.

Shots were fired and Benayad was hit in the chest. The suspects immediately ran off. The victim was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Friends of Amir described the 17-year-old as a vibrant young man with a lot of personality.

Anyone with information that could be useful to the investigation can contact 911 or their neighbourhood station, police said.