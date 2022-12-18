'A dream for more than 30 years': Argentina fans in Montreal celebrate World Cup victory
South American country secured 3rd World Cup trophy after dramatic match against France
Deafening cheers erupted both inside Café Conca d'Oro and out on the streets in Montreal's Little Italy when, after 120 minutes of game time and a penalty shootout, Argentina became World Cup winners for the first time since 1986.
"It's a dream for more than 30 years," said Argentina fan Makram Gribaa, who watched the game from outside the cafe — chanting and cheering in sub-zero temperatures.
More than 100 people packed into the cafe early Sunday, creating a sea of blue and white hours before the match against defending World Cup champion France even began.
Once it did, the atmosphere was electric. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi scored the first of the team's two goals going into halftime, all but securing the South American team's win, according to Gustavo Corrales.
"It's a great game; Argentina is playing great," he said amid drumming inside the cafe. "We're waiting for the championship now."
But 10 minutes away from victory, the mood changed. Star France forward Kylian Mbappé scored twice in two minutes to tie up the game.
At that point, emotions were running high for Argentina fans.
"I'm very nervous," said Estela Barrera. "I'll remain very nervous until the very end."
Messi and Mbappé went on to trade extra-time goals for a 3-3 draw, but Argentina ultimately beat France 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout — crowning Messi's once-in-a-generation career with his first World Cup title — in what the icon said would be his last World Cup match.
"Finally we get this for Messi," said Gribaa.
"It's justice for him."
Sunday's victory marks Argentina's third World Cup title and its first in 36 years.
Born in 1985, Ovidio Benitez says he remembers his parents telling him about Argentina winning the title in 1986. Now, he has a story of his own to tell.
"I feel this is like a Christmas gift," he said.
Eric Lodke, on the other hand, remembers watching that game with his parents. This year, coming out to see his team win another title was a must in order to pass on the tradition.
"I wanted to live this with my son and I did," he said. "I'm very happy."
Based on reporting by CBC's Rowan Kennedy, with files from the Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?