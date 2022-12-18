'A dream for more than 30 years': Argentina fans in Montreal celebrate World Cup victory

Deafening cheers erupted both inside Café Conca d'Oro and out on the streets in Montreal's Little Italy when, after 120 minutes of game time and a penalty shootout, Argentina became World Cup winners for the first time since 1986.

"It's a dream for more than 30 years," said Argentina fan Makram Gribaa, who watched the game from outside the cafe — chanting and cheering in sub-zero temperatures.

More than 100 people packed into the cafe early Sunday, creating a sea of blue and white hours before the match against defending World Cup champion France even began.

Once it did, the atmosphere was electric. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi scored the first of the team's two goals going into halftime, all but securing the South American team's win, according to Gustavo Corrales.

"It's a great game; Argentina is playing great," he said amid drumming inside the cafe. "We're waiting for the championship now."

Crowds of cheering fans spilled out into the street outside Café Conca d'Oro in Montreal's Little Italy to celebrate Argentina's victory. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

But 10 minutes away from victory, the mood changed. Star France forward Kylian Mbappé scored twice in two minutes to tie up the game.

At that point, emotions were running high for Argentina fans.

"I'm very nervous," said Estela Barrera. "I'll remain very nervous until the very end."

Cheers turned into nervousness and fear as France tied the game 2-2 at full time. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Messi and Mbappé went on to trade extra-time goals for a 3-3 draw, but Argentina ultimately beat France 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout — crowning Messi's once-in-a-generation career with his first World Cup title — in what the icon said would be his last World Cup match.

"Finally we get this for Messi," said Gribaa.

"It's justice for him."

Sunday's victory marks Argentina's third World Cup title and its first in 36 years.

Born in 1985, Ovidio Benitez says he remembers his parents telling him about Argentina winning the title in 1986. Now, he has a story of his own to tell.

"I feel this is like a Christmas gift," he said.

Eric Lodke says he was happy he got to experience his team's triumph with his son. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Eric Lodke, on the other hand, remembers watching that game with his parents. This year, coming out to see his team win another title was a must in order to pass on the tradition.

"I wanted to live this with my son and I did," he said. "I'm very happy."