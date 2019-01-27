Icy roads, blowing snow lead to pileups on highways 40 and 640 near Montreal

As blustery, snowy weather began moving into southern Quebec on Sunday, there were at least two major pileups on highways not far from Montreal involving dozens of vehicles.

A pileup on westbound Highway 40 in Saint-Sulpice, about 20 kilometres east of Montreal, is causing severe congestion for several kilometres. Provincial police say more than 50 vehicles are involved, but only minor injuries have been reported.

By about 11:30 a.m., the highway was closed at the 118 kilometre mark not far from exit 122 where westbound drivers were being detoured. More than a dozen ambulances and a dozen tow trucks were called to the scene.

"For people that have to hit the road today, please adapt your driving," said provincial police spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau. "Keep a safe distance and slow down."

Mario Labrecque was on his way back to his Laval home Sunday when he came upon the initial pileup.

He managed to stop in time, but those behind him were not so lucky.

He estimated that at least 50 cars crashed in front and behind his vehicle. Labrecque said his was among about 10 cars that weren't damaged in the multi-car collision that left vehicles scattered across the road and in the shoulders.

He said the blowing snow conditions made it difficult to see and the road is "totally icy."

Just before 5 a.m., Environment Canada warned that snow squalls in southern Quebec could lead to zero visibility at times.

Highway 40 westbound was closed in Saint-Sulpice, Que. Sunday after dozens of cars collided, leaving them scattered across the roadway and in the shoulder. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

He said there weren't any major injuries that he had heard of, though a pregnant woman was quickly taken away by ambulance as a precaution.

Stuck in traffic for over an hour, Labrecque watched as authorities and tow truck drivers worked to get the road opened again.

"There's a lot of damage," he said. "They're crashed all around."

Transports Québec says it is unable to predict when the roadway will open.

There was another pileup of about 20 vehicles on Highway 640 in Bois-des-Filion, just north of Laval.

That collision closed the westbound highway at the 28-kilometre mark, not far from Route 335, at around 10:40 a.m. One lane was closed temporarily.