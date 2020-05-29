Montreal-area residents can soon get their hair cut, at long last

Businesses that offer personal-care services, ranging from hair cuts to pedicures, will be allowed to reopen starting June 15 in the Montreal and Joliette areas, the Quebec government announced Friday.

The list of services allowed includes skin care, hair removal, hairdressers, tattoo parlours and nail salons.

Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESST) will provide virtual guides on how to reopen these businesses safely in the midst of a pandemic.

There will be a health standards checklist available, all produced in collaboration with public health and the various associations representing the businesses.

"The reopening of personal care and esthetic businesses in the Montreal region was eagerly awaited," Labour Minister Jean Boulet said in a news release.

"Our objective is to support business owners in the implementation of appropriate health standards and to ensure that activities can resume under the right conditions as safe as possible for everyone."

Retail businesses with outdoor access reopened in the Montreal area on Monday, three weeks after they reopened elsewhere in the province.

The government has been slower to reopen businesses in the Montreal and Joliette areas because the COVID-19 outbreak has been significantly worse there than in other parts of the province

Personal-care services will be allowed to resume June 1 outside of the greater Montreal and Joliette areas, the government announced last week.

Private health-care services, such as dentists and physiotherapists, will be allowed to reopen across the province on the same day.