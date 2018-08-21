Downtown Montreal apartment fire leaves man in critical condition

An apartment fire on Montreal's Lincoln Avenue left a 24-year-old man in critical condition Monday evening.

At around 8:20 p.m., a 911 call alerted emergency personnel to a basement fire in a multi-dwelling building located near the Lambert Closse Street intersection.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police, said the building was evacuated and firefighters were able to quickly gain control of the fire. Only two basement rooms were damaged.

After the fire was out, firefighters found the victim unconscious in the basement, where the fire originated.

Jean-François Coornaert, Urgences-santé spokesperson, said the man was in cardiac arrest when found. CPR was administered on site before the man was transported to hospital.

As of early Tuesday, Brabant said the victim was still in critical condition.

Arson squad investigators were on the scene early Tuesday, working to determine the fire's cause. For now, he said, there is no immediate evidence that it was an arson.

With files from CBC's Lauren McCallum