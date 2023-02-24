Montrealers mark sombre 1-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians grateful to be safe here but thoughts are often with home country
As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, the owner of Zytynsky's deli in Montreal says her customers have been eager to help since the very beginning.
"When the war started, people would come in here and they wanted to give some kind of support," said Angel Zytynsky, who within a couple weeks started to collect donations.
She put out a jar with a little sign on it and customers have been stuffing money inside ever since. Those funds have gone into buying helmets, boots and warm clothing for the soldiers fighting back against Russian forces.
To help new Ukrainian immigrants feel at home in Montreal, Zytynsky also made sure her business, started about 100 years ago, was fully stocked with Ukrainian groceries and goods, ranging from candy to soap.
She recalled when a young girl came into the shop, located on Beaubien Street near 12e Avenue, and told her mother, "it's just like home."
Zytynsky said she is happy Canada is welcoming refugees.
"I'm glad they come to be safe here. Everyone deserves to be safe," Zytynsky said.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees reports more than 21,000 civilians have so far been killed or injured during the conflict, although the actual number of casualties is believed to be much higher. War crimes have allegedly been committed.
Settling in Montreal
More than 5.3 million Ukrainians were internally displaced as of Jan. 23, and there were more than eight million Ukrainian refugees across Europe as of Tuesday, according to data from the UNHCR.
In Canada, almost 167,600 Ukrainian citizens and Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin had arrived by land or air as of Sunday, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
For Andri and Halya Pochatkin, who came to Canada nine months ago with their three children, the transition to their new home has been tough but is going well overall.
Andri Pochatkin has been working in a nearby grocery store while he is here and, he said, he enjoys living in Montreal.
But it's hard to keep his mind off his homeland, he said.
"I'm very hurt by this," he said in French. "It's very hard."
A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening in Dorchester Square downtown.
A crowd of supporters gathered, some holding lit candles and others waving Ukrainian flags as they chanted slogans and voiced solidarity with the war-torn country.
Mayor, premier mark anniversary
Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said on Twitter that, in support of the victims of the "cruel war in Ukraine, the Biosphere will be illuminated in blue and yellow tonight."
"Montreal will continue to welcome and support the Ukrainian people. We are wholeheartedly with them," she said.
Quebec Premier François Legault also took to Twitter Friday, saying the Ukrainian people's resilience still moves him one year later.
"It's powerful to see an entire country standing up, unwavering in the face of oppression," he said. "My thoughts and those of Quebecers are with the Ukrainian people and the entire Ukrainian community in Quebec."
with files from Kwabena Oduro
