Montreal's Anjou borough at odds with city over how it went about donating land for women's shelter

Anjou borough Mayor Luis Miranda was trying to help a Montreal organization in need of space to build a women's shelter, when his good will ran into some red tape.

"Whenever a community group comes with something that's really necessary, let's analyze it. You can say yes and no," said Miranda, the leader of Équipe Anjou, the party that swept the borough council in the recent election.

Anjou said yes. The city of Montreal said no.

"They're willing to say no right now, for the bureaucracy," says a frustrated Miranda. "That's how I see it: bureaucracy."

Last month, the Anjou borough council passed a resolution recommending a plot of land be given to Transit 24, a shelter seeking to double the 15 beds it now has available for women who are victims of domestic violence.

Miranda said the land donation wouldn't have cost Montreal anything, as the project was already funded and the land, which belongs to the borough, has sat unused for some two decades.

"Everywhere where we have land, we should be giving it to help these organizations," said Miranda.

However, it's Montreal that has final say on the deal, and it has yet to give its approval.

Federal grant could be delayed, says shelter developer

That delay means some $4.2 million in federal funding has been put on hold, which could in turn delay the project's 2023 completion date, said Gaëlle Fédida, political co-ordinator at Alliance MH2, a group that develops housing for victims of conjugal violence

Fédida said Quebec's Ministry of Health is offering some $430,000 per year to help operate the shelter, which is slated to host up to 31 people in nine units.

"How come the City of Montreal that has announced years ago being an ally against domestic violence can block such a project?" asked Fédida. "It's absolutely unbelievable for us."

A spokesperson for Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, said the city wants the shelter project to go ahead but insists it must be done within the proper framework.

"We recognize the needs of this organization, which does essential work with women experiencing domestic violence," said Catherine Cadotte in an email.

"Despite the borough's good will, the sale of land is not a local responsibility, but is well-regulated by a city policy which allows the transfer at preferential prices in the case of the sale of land to organizations for social housing projects."

Land transfers must go through the city's housing service which manages social and community properties, she said, and that service is now doing the follow-up work to move the project forward.