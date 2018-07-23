Montreal Alouettes welcome new quarterback Johnny Manziel

The Montreal Alouettes organized a first practice and public introduction for brand-new team member Johnny Manziel Monday.

The Alouettes acquired Manziel, sometimes called Johnny Football, along with Tony Washington and Landon Rice from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for Canadian defensive end Jamaal Westerman and receiver Chris Williams, as well as 2020 and 2021 first-round picks.

News of the trade broke Sunday, generating much buzz about the new 25-year-old quarterback, formerly a player with the Cleveland Browns.

The trade reunites Manziel with Montreal head coach Mike Sherman, who originally persuaded Manziel to play at Texas A&M after he verbally committed to Oregon.

Many are hoping that the new additions will help bolster the struggling Als' offensive line. So far, Montreal (1-4) has scored a league-low 69 points this season, while allowing a league-high 148 points.