Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Montreal Alouettes victory parade to march through Montreal today

The parade will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., running along de Maisonneuve Boulevard from Crescent Street to St-Laurent Boulevard. Those who can't make it in person can watch it in this story or on CBC Gem.

Canadian football team won 110th Grey Cup Sunday, bringing trophy home for 1st time in 13 years

CBC News ·
Players lift up the Grey Cup.
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo hoists the Grey Cup after his team defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

A Montreal Alouettes victory parade will be marching through city streets Wednesday.

The Canadian football team won the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton — clinching the game in the last few seconds with a 28-24 final score.

The parade will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., running along de Maisonneuve Boulevard from Crescent Street to St-Laurent Boulevard.

A celebration will then be held in the Quartier des Spectacles on Clark Street between Ontario Street and de Montigny Street.

Those who can't make it to the parade can watch it here or on CBC Gem.

map
The parade will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., running along de Maisonneuve Boulevard from Crescent Street to St-Laurent Boulevard. (CBC)

After the victory, Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia boasted about bringing the cup back to Montreal for the first time in 13 years.

He said the team had 45 players in uniform — 21 of them Canadian and 10 of those being from Quebec.

"That's probably the thing I'm most proud of," said Maciocia.

"We have some Quebecers as coaches and several in management. It shows that football is thriving here but also that we have people capable of managing an organization in football operations."

WATCH | The Alouettes say they always believed they could win the cup: 

Explosion of emotions as Montreal Alouettes 'prove the doubters wrong' by lifting Grey Cup

14 hours ago
Duration 1:56
Featured VideoThe CFL's 2023 champions didn't hold back after their unlikely title, following a season in which the players say they felt counted out from Day 1.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now