Montreal Alouettes victory parade to march through Montreal today

A Montreal Alouettes victory parade will be marching through city streets Wednesday.

The Canadian football team won the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton — clinching the game in the last few seconds with a 28-24 final score.

The parade will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., running along de Maisonneuve Boulevard from Crescent Street to St-Laurent Boulevard.

A celebration will then be held in the Quartier des Spectacles on Clark Street between Ontario Street and de Montigny Street.

Those who can't make it to the parade can watch it here or on CBC Gem.

After the victory, Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia boasted about bringing the cup back to Montreal for the first time in 13 years.

He said the team had 45 players in uniform — 21 of them Canadian and 10 of those being from Quebec.

"That's probably the thing I'm most proud of," said Maciocia.

"We have some Quebecers as coaches and several in management. It shows that football is thriving here but also that we have people capable of managing an organization in football operations."