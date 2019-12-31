Montreal airport refuellers could strike today

While some travellers heading out of Montreal's Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport are being delayed Tuesday morning due to weather, more disruptions could be on the way if airport refuellers go on strike.

The 108 employees in charge of refueling planes at Trudeau and Mirabel airports could go on strike New Years Eve if no agreement is reached with their employer, Swissport.

On Saturday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said 90 per cent of its members rejected the employer's last offer.

The employees are responsible for refueling up to 500 aircraft per day.

In the event of a walkout, Swissport said it has established a contingency plan to ensure the supply of aircraft.

Salaries and work-life balance have been the main points of contention between the employer and workers, who have been without a contract since August.

The employees threatening to strike include refuelling personnel, machinists, dispatchers, maintenance workers and mechanics.

Swissport Canada is the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Trudeau and Mirabel airports.

A strike would cause "minimal disruption'' and air traffic would, for the most part, "continue as normal,'' Swissport said.