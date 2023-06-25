Poor air quality in Montreal from Quebec wildfires forces event cancellations

The haze of smog enveloping Montreal has forced several sports organizations to cancel their events in the city Sunday.

A handful of rugby competitions that were set to take place Sunday in Beaconsfield, Laval and Quebec City as well as an Ironman triathlon in Mont-Tremblant were cancelled that morning.



Environment Canada reported that the air quality health index (AQHI) for Montreal is 10+, which corresponds to a "very high risk" level. According to IQAir — a Swiss technology company that monitors air quality — Montreal had the most polluted air in the world as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

World Triathlon initially tweeted that the mixed relay race in Montreal would be delayed, but organizers cancelled the event by 10:15 a.m.

WATCH | What's behind Quebec's 'unprecedented' forest fire season:

What's behind Quebec's 'unprecedented' forest fire season? Duration 2:01 CBC's Steve Rukavina explains why so many fires are burning, many out of control, in the province this spring.

Elite triathlete Emy Legault, who would have competed in the race, said it was in the "athletes' best interest" to wait until next year.



"The priority is always athletes' health, and I'm proud that we can stop the event when necessary so that athletes don't have health problems in the weeks and months to come," she said.

WATCH | The effects of wildfire smog:

Why does the sun look red? Wildfire smog's effect explained Duration 1:34 As forest fire smoke blankets southern Quebec, our perception of the sun can change.

Lakeshore Soccer Club, in Kirkland, has also cancelled its activities for the day.

The city of Côte Saint-Luc has closed all outdoor installations, including pools, tennis courts and pedal boats.

All Fête nationale festivities scheduled to take place at Alexandre-Bourgeau Park in Pointe-Claire have also been cancelled.

Quebec's public health director Dr. Luc Boileau was not available for an interview Sunday when asked by Radio-Canada.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said people should stay indoors with their windows closed to minimize exposure to air pollution. They say residents can call Info Santé 811 for more information.