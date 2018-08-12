Afro Fashion Expo brings African designers to Montreal runway

African fashion is growing in popularity across North America — and Montreal is no exception.

That's why Honorine Lombolou, a Senegalese Montrealer, created the Afro Fashion Expo, an event that brings the work of African fashion designers to a local audience.

Now in its third edition, the annual event — held Saturday at the Rialto Theatre on Park Avenue — featured fashion shows, an exhibition, conferences, and a sales room.

Designers of African descent from Brazil, Canada, France and the U.S. showcased their work.

Lombolou, who runs an online boutique called Miss Kabi that sells African fashion, said she hoped the event gives​ Montrealers a chance to discover and support young African designers, while also learning more about diverse cultures.

"You have music, you have food, you have fashion — and you [learn] about other cultures," she said.

Honorine Lombolou, founder of the African Fashion Expo, said she's been getting a positive response on social media to the African designers' work. (Submitted by Anne Edimo)

Popularity is growing

The African Fashion Expo is one of several events highlighting African fashion in Montreal.

The first edition of African fashion week was held in the city in July, and two more fashion shows zeroing in on African fashion will be held later this month.

Designers of African descent are at the centre of this burgeoning sector of the fashion industry, said Lombolou.

A model poses in a top made by Ivory Coast designer, Yhebe Design. (Submitted by Anne Edimo)

She said their styles are unmistakably tied to the continent of Africa, with many pieces featuring designs inspired by the patterns, colours, and symbols found there.

Lombolou said she's been getting a positive response on social media, especially from people in the U.S. and Canada.

Fashion can encourage dialogue

While Lombolou said the demand for African fashion remains mostly within Black communities, she said she wants others to get excited about it, too.

"When it's respected, everybody can wear it and try it." Lombolou said.

She said she hoped events like the Afro Fashion Expo will help people get to know each other better.

"You [learn] about other cultures, [and] you are more sensitive [to] their point of view and their experience."