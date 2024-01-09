Clients of unregistered Montreal acupuncturist urged to get tested for hepatitis, HIV

Montreal public health officials are urging anyone who received acupuncture-like treatment from Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as Dr. Ba, in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

In a release Tuesday, the Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal (DRSP) said the risks stem from the possible reuse or cross-contamination of acupuncture needles, suction cups and other syringes for injections of various substances.

The DRSP opened an investigation into Bayasgalan, who does not have a licence to practise acupuncture, following a report from Quebec's order of acupuncturists (OAQ).

The OAQ began investigating Bayasgalan after receiving a complaint from one of his clients.

Dr. Geneviève Cadieux, associate chief of infection, prevention and control at the DRSP, says the contaminated equipment involves a risk of becoming infected with blood-borne infections, specifically hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

She recommended that people who received treatments such as acupuncture, cupping or injections from Bayasgalan be screened for these infections.

"The risk is considered low but it's greater than the threshold above which we would normally recommend for people to be tested to make sure that they aren't infected," said Cadieux, explaining the risk is greater than one in a million.

The DRSP says it has not been informed of any reportable case of infection in connection with this situation.

"As the risk of infection is low, it is unlikely that transmission will be detected in connection with this situation," the DRSP said.

About 200 clients may have been exposed

Bayasgalan offered treatments out of his home in the city's west end.

Following the report from the OAQ, the DRSP issued him an order under the Public Health Act to stop offering treatments that put the health of the public at risk.

CBC reached out to Bayasgalan for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The DRSP has been working with the OAQ and a telecommunications company to identify clients potentially at risk of infection.

As Bayasgalan did not keep a registry of his clients' files, it's been difficult to estimate the number of people potentially affected, Cadieux said.

However, based on copies of insurance receipts, approximately 200 customers may have been exposed.

Cadieux is encouraging anyone who received acupuncture-like treatment from Bayasgalan to get tested, even if they are asymptomatic.

"Often these infections don't have any symptoms for many, many years, so you could have it and not know it and then you only find out … when you develop complications," she said.

"We also want to prevent further transmission to your loved ones, your contacts at home and to the population in general."

Clients can make an appointment to be tested at the Côte-Saint-Luc screening centre on Décarie Boulevard by calling 514-734-9911 or booking an appointment online at clicsante.ca.