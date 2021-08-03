Multiple people shot in Montreal's east end, police say

Montreal police say at least five people were hit by gunfire in the city's east end on Monday, but there are few details about the extent of their injuries.

Const. Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the city's police service, said the victims were shot in an apartment building in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood at around 7 p.m.

Comtois said it appears the shots came from a car and all the people shot were in the same apartment.

Dozens of police officers and paramedics were called to the scene, an apartment building on Perras Boulevard, near 51e Avenue.

More details to come.