Montreal police suspect arson after 3 vehicles found burning in Saint-Laurent borough

Montreal police are investigating after three cars were seemingly set ablaze early Sunday morning in a residential area of the Saint-Laurent borough.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call about a car on fire on Claude-Henri-Grignon Street around 2:45 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles burning in the driveway of a home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fires under control.

Police believe the fires were intentionally set. They say at least one suspect was seen fleeing the scene.

The case has been transferred to the force's arson squad. Investigators will be analyzing the scene Sunday to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

No one was injured and there was no other damage to the home's property.