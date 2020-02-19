An estimated 60 people injured in multi-vehicle pileup in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore

An estimated 60 people have been hurt in a multi-vehicle pileup which has closed Highway 15 in both directions in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore.

Urgence santé de la Rive-sud said it has sent several first-responder teams to the scene. There are no reports yet of the extent of the injuries, although police said at least two people are in critical condition.

The collisions occurred at around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound direction of Highway 15 near kilometre 46. Three hours later, rescue workers were still on the scene trying to extract people from their vehicles.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis said those not hurt were being moved to safety by chartered buses.

Provincial police, working with Transports Québec, closed a 10-kilometre stretch of the highway.

According to Environment Canada, there were snow squalls across the Montérégie region at the time of the pileup. The highway runs parallel to the St. Lawrence River, and blowing snow reduced visibility in some areas.

Highway could take hours to clear

Denis said it is too early to estimate how many vehicles were involved in the collisions.

It could take several hours to clear and reopen the highway, he said.

Provincial police are asking motorists to avoid the area, and if you are on the road, drive carefully, adapting to the difficult weather conditions.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Anne Mathieu told CBC Montreal's Let's Go that weather can be a factor in collisions, but "the most important factor is the driver."

Failing to adapt to road conditions is what causes these types of situations, she said.

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pileup in southbound lanes of Highway 15 early Wednesday afternoon. It's not yet known how many have been hurt or the extent of their injuries. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Premier François Legault tweeted about the pileup, saying his transportation and public security minister are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We will have details soon. Thoughts for those affected," he wrote.