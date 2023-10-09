3 police officers hospitalized, 5 people in custody after brawl in Montréal-Nord

Five people are in custody and three police officers were sent to hospital after a physical altercation early Monday morning in the Montréal-Nord borough.

Montreal police received a 911 call around 2:35 a.m. for reports about a brawl on Arthur-Chevrier Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to gather information from some people involved in the fight.

"They were uncooperative," said Sabrina Gauthier, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Gauthier says at some point, a foot chase ensued and a police woman was punched several times from behind by three people.

Other police officers used pepper spray to gain control of the situation.

"In all, five arrests were made and three police officers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Gauthier said.

A security perimeter was set up for the investigation but has since been lifted.

At least one of the police officers has been released from hospital.