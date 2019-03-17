2 families forced from Montréal-Nord duplex after fire starts in bedroom

Two families — including 10 children — were forced from their homes by a fire in Montréal-Nord Saturday evening.

The two-alarm fire started in a bedroom of the duplex, located on Dagenais Street, near Matte Avenue.

The fire was reported at around 6 p.m. and Montreal firefighters managed to get it under control within a few hours.

No one was seriously hurt, but the two families were left homeless as the building was severely damaged by smoke, fire and water.

Windows were smashed out and large swaths of the building's white brick exterior were blackened. The roof was also heavily damaged. By Sunday morning, the broken windows were covered in plywood.

Montreal firefighters estimate the damage at $300,000.

Church fire downtown extinguished by firefighters

Firefighters were also called to an abandoned church in the Ville-Marie borough overnight.

The church fire on Fullum Street in Montreal's downtown area may have been started by squatters, the fire department says. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

The three-alarm fire broke out at the Côté Pierre Vicaire Episcopal church located on Fullum Street near Larivière Street.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene and fighting the fire was made complicated by the sheer size of the building.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and authorities are still investigating the cause.

Firefighters say it may have been started by squatters who frequent the building.