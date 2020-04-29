With COVID-19 cases climbing in Montréal-Nord, community groups call for more help

As the number of COVID-19 cases climb in Montréal-Nord, community groups are calling for more resources to contain the spread — and more testing to better understand the extent of the outbreak.

The Montreal borough now has 1,553 confirmed cases, more than any other borough or municipality on the island. It accounts for 10 per cent of the city's cases with 132 confirmed infections per 10,000 residents.

It's also one of the poorest sectors of Montreal, with more than 20 per cent of residents living on a low income. The average household earns about $42,500 a year, according to the latest census data.

"We know that the challenges are significant. In the context of a pandemic, this exacerbates these challenges," said Christine Black, the borough mayor.

"The apartments are small, there are unhealthy challenges, large families."

With such tight living spaces, people look to spread out in parks and public spaces, said Brunilda Reyes, who runs Les Fourchettes de l'Espoir — a non-profit group that works to feed those in need.

"Where there is poverty, the difficulties are greater than elsewhere," she said. "There are plenty of places where distancing isn't possible."

More than 20 per cent of Montréal-Nord residents are considered of low income. Households have a mediam income of $42,548 according to the 2016 census data. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

High number of workers in CHLSDs

On top of that, there is abundance of Haitian women working in CHSLDs and other seniors' residences, according to Christine Guay, who heads Impulsion-Travail, an organization that helps women find work.

"Culturally, they value themselves by taking care of others. It is part of a more stereotypical female social role," she said.

"They are also very comfortable with the elderly for whom they have sympathy and interest."

That falls in line with who is testing positive for COVID-19 in the borough.

More than 40 per cent of those infections are associated with CHSLDs or other types of long-term residences, said the director of Montreal's public health agency, Dr. Mylène Drouin, during Tuesday's news briefing.

More than 20 per cent of those infected in Montréal-Nord are health-care workers, she said.

"We're looking to have a specific screening strategy in this neighbourhood in the coming days," she said.

Drouin's team will be looking to see what can be done to reduce transmission — be it widening sidewalks in busy sectors, disseminating public-health directives in multiple languages or working closely with community groups to ensure crucial information is spreading faster than the virus.

As Montreal public health zeroes in on these acute outbreaks, Drouin said the larger strategy will be to give everybody in every neighbourhood more access to testing.

Community groups decry situation

Earlier this week, community groups and residents in Montréal-Nord sent an open letter to public health authorities, calling for more help and to consider the problems deconfinement may cause in the area.

"A health crisis like the one we are experiencing throws a more striking light on the systemic inequalities experienced by the population of northern Montreal," the letter states.

The area should have been priority much sooner, the letter says, as there was already a lack of health and social services. This is coupled with issues such as underfunded community groups and densely packed neighbourhoods, the letter says.

To successfully open the economy in the borough, the groups called on city officials to consider the need to do more testing, be more transparent about data and to quickly install health corridors that allow pedestrians more space to walk.

Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce is among the first Montreal boroughs to extend sidewalks so people can keep a safe distance. Advocates challenge the city to the same in Montréal-Nord. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

There also needs to be brigades out educating residents and apartment complexes need intervention, the letter says.

Among those who signed the letter is resident Wissam Mansour. He said the borough is not ready to have businesses and schools reopen next month.

"We're very worried as to how deconfinement might affect our neighborhood," he said.

Bochra Manaï of Paroles d'excluEs, an anti-poverty group, said more testing is needed to understand the extent of the outbreak. Without knowing how many people have the disease, "we cannot act the right way," she said.

At the very least, she said, Montréal-Nord should have measures in place similar to that of Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

The borough already has widened several busy sidewalks, like on Monkland Avenue, so people can keep a safe distance from each other.

Several advocates say all these steps should have been implemented much sooner to prevented the spread of COVID-19 in one of Montreal's most vulnerable areas.

"What is frustrating and shocking is that everyone knew where we were headed," said community activist Will Prosper. "We are in reaction when we could have acted earlier."