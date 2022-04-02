Skip to Main Content
Passenger fighting for life after crash in Montréal-Nord

The 33-year-old driver lost control of the car as he and his passenger were heading north on Pie-IX Boulevard, police said.

Police were called about the crash near de Charleroi Street at around 6:20 a.m.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 911 call came in at around 6:20 a.m. Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A 34-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was a passenger in slammed into a lamp post in Montréal-Nord early Saturday morning.

Police were called about the crash on Pie-IX Boulevard near de Charleroi Street at around 6:20 a.m.

The 33-year-old driver lost control of the car as he and his passenger were heading north on the boulevard, when the car hit the median and crashed into a lamp post, police said.

The driver suffered serious injuries but his life isn't in danger.

Alcohol and speeding could be factors in the crash, police added.

