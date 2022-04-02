Passenger fighting for life after crash in Montréal-Nord
The 33-year-old driver lost control of the car as he and his passenger were heading north on Pie-IX Boulevard, police said.
Police were called about the crash near de Charleroi Street at around 6:20 a.m.
A 34-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was a passenger in slammed into a lamp post in Montréal-Nord early Saturday morning.
Police were called about the crash on Pie-IX Boulevard near de Charleroi Street at around 6:20 a.m.
The 33-year-old driver lost control of the car as he and his passenger were heading north on the boulevard, when the car hit the median and crashed into a lamp post, police said.
The driver suffered serious injuries but his life isn't in danger.
Alcohol and speeding could be factors in the crash, police added.