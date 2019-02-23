Montréal en Lumière festival puts a fresh focus on food this year

The Montréal en Lumière festival is in full swing with free and paid activities and an offering of brand new tasting menus created by some of the city's top chefs.

For the 20th edition of the winter festival, organizers put a significant focus on gastronomy, taking advantage of the city's vibrant culinary scene.

Chefs from around the world have been paired up with some of Montreal's hottest restaurants to create once-in-a-lifetime food experiences.

​"Those chefs are working with Montreal chefs to prepare a new menu for Montréal en Lumière. So if you're not there during the festival, you'll miss it for sure," says Laurent Saulnier, the vice-president of programming for the festival.

Saulnier's personal culinary pick: Le Petit Mousso on Ontario Street Est.

Chefs Antonin Mousseau-Rivard and Benjamin Mauroy-Langlais have created a special, locally-inspired menu.

Plus diners get the chance to see paintings by Quebec artist Jean-Paul Mousseau.

While restaurant bills can add up fast, the festival has more accessible options too, namely in the new "Quartier Gourmand" at Place des Festivals.

Some of the offerings are as affordable as $5.

This weekend (Feb 23 - 24), the theme of the Quartier is based on soups from around the world, including India, Japan and Quebec's Côte Nord region.

The event also includes a variety of cheap eats and food truck fare at the festival site. (CBC)

Apart from the food, there are free outdoor activities on site at Place des Festivals including the Ferris wheel, zipline and urban slide.

Visitors can download the Montréal en Lumière app or go to the website to reserve a spot for those three activities, which means no waiting in line!

The festival runs until March 3, capping off with a big night of activities for Nuit Blanche on Saturday March 2.