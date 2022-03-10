Municipal commission won't contest Quebec Superior Court decision on Sue Montgomery

The saga between Sue Montgomery, the former Montreal borough mayor for Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Quebec's municipal commission, which suspended her for ethics violations before the last municipal election, appears to be over.

The Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ) announced Wednesday that it would not contest Montgomery's January victory in Quebec Superior Court, which overturned the commission's two decisions in an ethics case against Montgomery.

The commission had suspended Montgomery for 120 days without pay last July, after finding her guilty of 11 ethics violations, in connection with a controversy that had seen her expelled from Mayor Valérie Plante's party, Projet Montréal.

The day Montgomery was set to begin serving the suspension, Quebec's Superior Court agreed to postpone it until after the 2021 municipal elections so it could hear the merits of her challenge . Then in January, the court sided with Montgomery , who had argued the commission was biased and made several procedural errors.

In a news release Wednesday, the CMQ said it would not appeal the decision, as the case of Montgomery's suspension had now become "theoretical" because she was not re-elected in November. Montgomery had sought re-election , but finished fourth in the race.

Lawsuits still pending

The ethics violations were connected to allegations of psychological harassment of civil servants, made against Annalisa Harris, Montgomery's former chief of staff — allegations which both women vehemently deny .

Montgomery was kicked out of Projet Montréal after refusing to fire Harris.

The former borough mayor and her chief of staff are both suing Plante, the city's comptroller general and the city of Montreal for defamation.