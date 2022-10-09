Montérégie town decries lack of drinking water

At the Verhaegen-Bonneau dairy farm in the Montérégie, about three kilometres away from Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, the well has dried up.

"When the animals don't drink enough, you hear them cry," says farm co-owner Lucie Bonneau. "It's very particular. It's stress. A headache. You don't sleep well. All that gets to you."

The town of Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, a one-hour drive from Montreal, does not have drinking water, and its mayor says the situation is getting worse every year.

Fifty-six of the 72 wells analyzed in June were contaminated, including the one at the Verhaegen-Bonneau farm.

"We did several tests, and it's contaminated with E.Coli," farm co-owner Réal Verhaegen said. "Our vet says it can cause reproductive problems for cows. The little calves are getting sick."

When their well dries up, Bonneau and Verhaegene have firefighters deliver them water for $10,000 per year.

They have also installed a system to collect water from the gutter and save every litre.

"We try to limit ourselves because it bothers the firefighters. It bothers a lot of people, especially when there are fires or emergencies," Bonneau said. "But when cows are thirsty, they shouldn't run out of water. Otherwise, milk production will drop, and it will cost more in veterinary fees."

Not enough water to wash daily

Serge Beaudoin, mayor of Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, says a 2012 analysis shows that non-compliant wastewater infrastructure and the agriculture sector pumping groundwater are the reasons the town lacks water.

"There are families who, even if the well is contaminated, will wash themselves with this water," he said. "There isn't enough water in the well for them to wash every day."

He told Radio-Canada that the former mayor of Venise-en-Québec, a neighboring town, found a location for Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville children to bathe.

"When children don't want to go to school because they can't wash, it becomes a social problem."

A spokesperson for the Hautes-Rivières School Services Centre told Radio-Canada in a phone call that parents may be impacted, but believes the situation isn't as serious as the mayor describes.

Province is aware

According to Beaudoin, water problems date back 20 years, but in the last five, the crisis has worsened.

"With the increasingly dry summers, the wells that had not yet dried up are emptying," he said. "More people have to buy bottled water or have it delivered."

In 2021, Christmas baskets from the Centre d'action bénévole were filled with bottled water, says Shannon Richard, executive director of the centre.

"We know that's what families need," she said.

Richard added that many families often ask her if she knows a place where they could wash themselves.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH) has known about the town's water issues since 2012. It funded a study in 2015, but so far, it hasn't built any kind of infrastructure to address the water shortage.

The mayor claims the ministry has pledged $7 million to help the town, but MMAH says it's too early to set an amount since the project is not yet at the construction stage.

MMAH told the mayor that the municipality needed to provide additional documents before it could launch a call for tenders, Beaudoin says.

"Each time, I'm asked for new ones, and that costs more because I have to hire an engineering firm for each new request," he said.

Beaudoin is crossing his fingers for more financial help since the town's annual $2-million budget can't cover significant expenses.

"For now, the ministry has not promised me that it would cover what we cannot pay," he added.

While waiting for a hypothetical aqueduct that's been discussed for two decades, Bonneau says she feels she's in the government's blind spot.

"In other countries, lacking water is terrible, but for us, they don't do much," she said.