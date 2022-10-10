3 teenagers dead after car rolls off road in Montérégie

Three teenagers are dead following a car crash in the Montérégie region Sunday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in Saint-Robert, a few kilometres southeast of Sorel-Tracy.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel says the driver lost control of the vehicle while bending around a curve, leading it to swerve and flip over several times before landing in a ditch.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old male passenger, was trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency crews freed him and transported him to hospital where he later died.

The three other occupants of the car — a 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and the 19-year-old male driver — were also taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

In an update Monday morning, police say the two men have since died of their injuries. The girl's condition has stabilized and doctors no longer fear for her life.

Collision reconstruction experts have opened an investigation to try and determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.