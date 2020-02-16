Montreal police investigating possible homicide in Ville Saint-Laurent

A 40-year-old man died Saturday night, after being shot at least once, according to Montreal police.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, officers were called to the corner of MacDonald Street and Décarie Boulevard around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

There, they found a 40-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was unresponsive and died of his injuries on site, Chèvrefils said.

"The circumstances of this event are still unknown at this moment," said Chèvrefils.

The major crimes unit and crime scene technicians have set up a perimeter to analyze the scene. The canine unit was also dispatched to the site, as Montreal police met with witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are treating it as a homicide.