Girl, 15, dies after jumping from a chairlift in Abitibi-Témiscamingue

A teenager has died after jumping from a chairlift at the Mont-Vidéo ski resort in Barraute, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the 15-year-old girl and her friend deliberately jumped off the chairlift before reaching the top, in order to access an off-track slope, Quebec provincial police said.

The victim landed on a rock that was covered with snow. Her friend survived.

According to Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Marie-Josée Ouellet, the victim was then transported to the Amos Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It's unclear whether the two girls were skiing or snowboarding.

The SQ have launched an investigation, and Mont-Vidéo is closed for the day.

The ski resort has not yet returned CBC's request for comment.