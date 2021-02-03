Mont-Tremblant authorized to abolish police force, bring in the SQ

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has authorized the municipality of Mont-Tremblant to disband its police force, effective immediately.

She is calling in the provincial police service in its stead. The development is exactly what the town's council has been asking for since 2017.

The Sûreté du Québec will serve Mont-Tremblant "starting now," according to a statement released by Guilbault's office Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the municipality ramped up demands last week, urging the province to step in.

Mayor Luc Brisebois said the situation had become untenable, accusing local police of bullying or intimidating elected officials.

The police union, on the other hand, accused the mayor of trying to solve a labour dispute by shutting down the local service. The Fraternité des policiers de Ville de Mont-Tremblant represents 36 members.

Following allegations of intimidation, the union, in partnership with the Fédération des policiers et policières municipaux du Québec, issued a legal letter to the council, insisting the mayors of Mont-Tremblant and Lac-Temblant-Nord retract their accusations.

Guilbault said in a statement that the decision to abolish the local police force was made "following a rigorous and legally supervised process in which each step has been followed."

She said the Union des Municipalités du Québec, the Fédération québécoise des municipalités and the provincial police union, which represents SQ officers, all support the decision.

It is not uncommon for the SQ fill the role of local police. For example, some 18 other municipalities in the Laurentians rely on the provincial force.

Under the province's Police Act, municipalities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants that are not part of a metropolitan community can be served by the SQ.

Mont-Tremblant has roughly 10,110 residents. The local police also patrolled the municipality of Lac-Tremblant-Nord, which has 42 residents.

In December 2019, Mont-Tremblant officials sent a letter to the Quebec government demanding a decision on the local force's future. The letter said switching to provincial police would save the municipality nearly $2 million per year.

Public security represents the largest expense in Mont-Tremblant's budget, with costs estimated at nearly $11 million in 2019.