Skier injured when Mont Sainte-Anne ski lift suddenly stopped not happy with resort's response

Mont Sainte-Anne says no mechanical failure or human error caused the sudden halting of a ski lift, injuring 21 people.

The ski hill says it was caused by a drop in voltage that was beyond its control.

But some skiers who were on board the lift the moment that it halted think the ski hill may be denying responsibility.

Luc Lawrence nearly fell out of the gondola he was inside when it came to a sudden stop on Feb. 21. Nine days later, he has a concussion that prevents him from returning to work.

Since he is self-employed, he is taking a financial hit from the lost hours.

He said he received a letter Saturday from Mont Sainte-Anne, which appears to have been sent to those injured in the incident.

"We are aware that the accident of February 21 was trying and we are taking this situation very seriously," says the letter.

It says the ski lift's failure was caused by an "independent, external and unpredictable event" and notes that the lift "respects all security criteria and applicable laws and regulations."

Lawrence says he was surprised to find that his gondola apparently met all security criteria, since its protective windows fell out as it swayed — leaving him to tumble and nearly fall out.

Luc Lawrence suffered a concussion when the gondola he was jolted inside the gondola when it came to an abrupt halt last month. (Jean-François Dumas/Radio-Canada)

He says the ski resort appears to not want to take responsibility for what happened.

"Mont Sainte-Anne says it's Hydro-Québec's fault," he said.

Hydro-Québec, for its part, says it does not guarantee "a stable level" of voltage and frequency.

The utility company says it thus cannot be held responsible for "all material damage by one or more variation of loss of voltage or frequency," and that businesses must ensure equipment can handle such variations.

Maxime Cretin, the eastern regional head of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which owns the hill, said the emergency brake "did not cause damage or breakage to the cabines."

He said that the lift has three separate brakes: an emergency brake, a service brake and a brake that prevents the lift from moving in reverse. He did not specify if one of the other brakes caused any damage.

Lawrence wants the company to publish its entire report on the incident to shed light on what happened. He said he has not ruled out seeking damages in court.