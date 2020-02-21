Several minor injuries reported after Mont Sainte-Anne ski lift comes to sudden stop

Skiers looking to hit the slopes at Mont Sainte-Anne on Friday had their plans disrupted after the hill's ski lift came to an abrupt halt, jostling passengers inside gondolas.

The Sûreté du Québec said there have been some minor injuries as a result of the sudden stop that happened around 10 a.m.

The ski hill says the lift is working again. Passengers who were on the gondolas are being checked for injuries once they arrive on the ground.

The Mont Sainte-Anne ski hill is located 40 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Only one ski lift was affected by the stoppage, with 24 gondolas capable of transporting eight people each.

A spokesperson for the hill said that they will be launching an investigation to find out what caused the incident.

Radio-Canada anchor Patrice Roy was on board one of the gondolas when it stopped.

He said one of the gondolas appeared to be partially unhooked from the frame.

The resort remains open.