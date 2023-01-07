Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort gets green light to reopen Sunday

Skiiers can once again hit the slopes of Mont-Sainte-Anne, near Quebec City, as of Jan. 8.

The Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) has authorized the reopening of four of the resort's five lifts that were shut down after a gondola fell to the ground last month. Though nobody was injured in the incident, the resort has been closed since Dec. 10.

Visitors will have access to 26 slopes.

Before allowing the ski resort to resume operations, the RBQ ordered it to prove the safety of its facilities.

It also asked for an expert's report explaining the gondola's malfunction, that all lifts undergo a comprehensive verification and that the resort obtain a safety certificate signed by an engineer.

The RBQ said it reviewed the documentation provided and was satisfied, but it is still waiting for the operator to prove the safety of the gondola line, L'Étoile filante (shooting star). A security clearance signed by an engineer has still not been provided, it said.

"We hope that all of the work that has been done and the external reports on the safety of our facilities will alleviate the concerns of our visitors," said the Mont-Sainte-Anne resort in a news release.

"Please note that the work plan for the gondola [line] is still in progress, including the safety certifications required for its reopening."

The resort had also been ordered to put in place a training plan for personnel.