Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort gets green light to reopen Sunday
Ski hill had been closed since Dec. 10 when a gondola fell to the ground
Skiiers can once again hit the slopes of Mont-Sainte-Anne, near Quebec City, as of Jan. 8.
The Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) has authorized the reopening of four of the resort's five lifts that were shut down after a gondola fell to the ground last month. Though nobody was injured in the incident, the resort has been closed since Dec. 10.
Visitors will have access to 26 slopes.
Before allowing the ski resort to resume operations, the RBQ ordered it to prove the safety of its facilities.
It also asked for an expert's report explaining the gondola's malfunction, that all lifts undergo a comprehensive verification and that the resort obtain a safety certificate signed by an engineer.
The RBQ said it reviewed the documentation provided and was satisfied, but it is still waiting for the operator to prove the safety of the gondola line, L'Étoile filante (shooting star). A security clearance signed by an engineer has still not been provided, it said.
"We hope that all of the work that has been done and the external reports on the safety of our facilities will alleviate the concerns of our visitors," said the Mont-Sainte-Anne resort in a news release.
"Please note that the work plan for the gondola [line] is still in progress, including the safety certifications required for its reopening."
The resort had also been ordered to put in place a training plan for personnel.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?