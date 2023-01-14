Mont-Saint-Hilaire woman's death deemed a homicide

Provincial police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., on Montreal's South Shore as a homicide.

Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi's body was found Thursday in a home along with an infant. The child, believed to be under the age of two months, suffered no injuries but was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"It's worrisome, it's a quiet neighbourhood where everyone talks to each other," said Harold Smith, who lives in the area.

"It's surprising."

Alinanyinyi immigrated to Quebec from Cameroon in 2020 and worked as a personal support worker at Le Quartier Saint-Hilaire seniors' residence. She was on maternity leave at the time of her death, according to a statement from the residence.

"Ms. Alinanyinyi was recognized as a gentle and hard-working person and was greatly appreciated by her peers and residents," it said. "[She was] a great pride for our organization."

The Quebec Cameroonian community is also grieving Alinanyinyi's death.

"News like this is really tragic, I'd even say it's horrible," said Ghislain Brice Nguewou Dzalli, president of the Quebec Cameroonian Association.

"We don't anticipate these kinds of situations in 2023 for a young Cameroonian who has been in Quebec for a few years and working as a personal support worker at a seniors' home," he said.

"She spent her days giving care and smiles to elderly people, so to lose her life in such circumstances is very troubling."

He said his thoughts are with Alinanyinyi's family back in Cameroon.