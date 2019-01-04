Snowboarder dies in accident at Mont Lac-Vert ski resort

A snowboarder, 22, has died at the Mont Lac-Vert ski resort in Hébertville, located 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

The accident occurred in the resort's snow park around 1 p.m. Friday.

Provincial police couldn't confirm details about how the man died, but said resuscitation​ efforts had failed.

The ski resort's director, Sandra Fortin, extended her sympathies to the man's family.

"The whole Mont Lac-Vert team is deeply saddened by this tragedy," Fortin said in a statement.

"What matters to us right now is to offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends."