Snowboarder dies in accident at Mont Lac-Vert ski resort
A snowboarder, 22, has died at the Mont Lac-Vert ski resort in Hébertville, located 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.
Provincial police couldn't confirm details about the accident
The accident occurred in the resort's snow park around 1 p.m. Friday.
Provincial police couldn't confirm details about how the man died, but said resuscitation efforts had failed.
The ski resort's director, Sandra Fortin, extended her sympathies to the man's family.
"The whole Mont Lac-Vert team is deeply saddened by this tragedy," Fortin said in a statement.
"What matters to us right now is to offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends."