6 skiers injured in avalanche on Mont Albert in the Gaspé

Seven skiers in the Gaspé region were caught in an avalanche on the Mont Albert Tuesday afternoon.

Six of them were injured, including one who suffered more serious injuries. They are all expected to recover.

Quebec provincial police say they were alerted at about 4:30 p.m. that an avalanche had happened on the mountain.

The rescue operation that ensued lasted hours. The last person was pulled out at 8:30 p.m.

Julie Leblanc, a forecaster for Avalanche Québec, said a report for an avalanche in that area came in at 3 p.m.

Leblanc says the avalanche could have been caused by "wind plates," when snow accumulated by wind slides onto a crust of snow.

She believes the skiers who were caught in it were wearing special equipment in case of an avalanche.