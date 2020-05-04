South Shore day camp closes temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreak

Health authorities in Quebec's Montérégie region are looking into a COVID-19 outbreak at a day camp in Boucherville, after a counsellor and multiple children tested positive for the disease.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Centre issued a notice to parents and staff of the Charlot l'escargot day camp Tuesday, notifying them that an epidemiological study is underway to figure out who had been in contact with the positive cases.

The camp will remain closed until at least Friday, and the board writes that "public health authorities will communicate with all close contacts identified in this study over the next 72 hours."

The letter did not specify how many at the camp have tested positive so far.

Testing recommended

The health authority is asking all parents at the camp to keep their children home until July 31 and monitor them for symptoms.

It also "strongly recommends" that all parents get their children tested for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Annie Montour, owner of Charlot l'Escargot, said an employee showed symptoms of COVID-19 last week and was sent home. That employee then tested positive Friday.

"Today, some of the children in that group also tested positive," Montour wrote.

"They attended the day camp last week."

Montour said the day camp had strict COVID-19 safety measures in place, including regular temperature checks for employees and children, vigorous hand washing and mandatory face masks.

"Unfortunately, with deconfinement announced, it was impossible to control the activities and outings of every family and employee. It is also impossible to know the source of the virus at Charlot l'Escargot," she wrote.

Montour said she had decided to open the camp this summer in order to give parents the option of heading back to work.

The Montérégie is the province's second-hardest hit region, after Montreal, with 8,462 cases recorded so far.

The province's day camps have been allowed to reopen since June 22.