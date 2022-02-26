Moment of silence held for Lucas Gaudet at Pierrefonds Sportplexe

A moment of silence was held Saturday morning for Lucas Gaudet as his teammates with the Pierrefonds Barracudas U18 AA team began their first game since the death of their top-four defenceman.

Gaudet died in Sacré Coeur hospital on Feb. 10 after being stabbed in an altercation outside St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire.

The team's head coach Manni Leo watched him move up through the ranks throughout the years.

"Lucas has been part of minor hockey since he was six years old," he said.

"He always had a smile on his face when he walked into a rink. He loved to play the game, he played it hard… He played 110 per cent every game."

The team’s head coach Manni Leo watched Lucas Gaudet play at the arena over the last decade. (Kwabena Oduro)

The game against the Outaouais Bisons marked the first time Gaudet's team has played since December, as the season was delayed due to pandemic restrictions.

Gaudet's parents Guy Gaudet and Lynne Baudouy were in attendance wearing his jersey.

"It's been over two weeks now and it's still a nightmare, it's a mother's worst dream," said Baudouy, who's been touched by the outpouring of support from the hockey community.

She says she plans to continue attending each of the team's games.

"Even if he's not there, we're still part of that family."

An irreplaceable defenceman

Gaudet's teammates say he is missed, both on and off the ice.

"Lucas was an amazing hockey player, definitely. He wasn't the biggest on the ice, but definitely the most courageous," said Marc Ghafari, a teammate of his. "If you wanted him to corner a guy twice his size, he'd come out with the puck."

"He's irreplaceable."

Teammate Marc Ghafari has high hopes for the remainder of the season despite what the teams is going through, following Lucas Gaudet's death. 'We play for him,' Ghafari said. (CBC/Kwabena Oduro)

Leo arranged a gathering at the arena in the days following his death with his parents, teammates, and a guidance counselor from his high school's school board in attendance, and wants the team to know he has their back.

"The team has ups and downs, there's a lot of emotions right now in the dressing room. They're still learning how to cope with it and handle it," Leo said. "Don't be afraid to say you need help, even if it's just to sit down and talk."

The team is feeling hopeful about the remainder of the season despite what they're going through.

"This second half of the season is definitely going to be our better season, we're going to give it our all," said Ghafari.

"He's always in our heads, we play for him, we play to win for him. It's all about him."

Gaudet's parents are organizing a protest for March 5 to demand more action be taken to address youth violence on the island. It will start at Jeanne-Mance Park before ending at City Hall.

Lynne Baudouy attended the game Saturday wearing her son, Lucas Gaudet's jersey. (CBC/Kwabena Oduro)

"My mom always said to me, 'do you want change, or do you need it? Because if you want it, you won't get it. If you need it, you'll get it,'" Baudouy said.

"I need change, I need things to change."

Three teens arrested in connection with the stabbing

A 16-year-old youth had his charge changed to second-degree murder after their second appearance at Montreal youth court on Feb. 16.

The teen also faced a new charge of attempted murder, in relation to a 15-year-old who was injured in the same altercation.

Two other teens, 16 and 17, were also arrested and released with promises to appear in youth court at a later date.