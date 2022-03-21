Molson workers in Longueuil vote in favour of strike action

Workers at Molson's Longueuil plant voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action after turning down the company's wage offer.

Some 320 unionized workers at the plant on Montreal's South Shore participated in the vote, with 99 per cent voting against the offer and for a strike, Teamsters Canada said in a press release Sunday.

"The issues in dispute include wages and the fact that the employer is imposing a final offer that has not been negotiated. In short, these are one-way talks," the release reads.

The union, Local 1999, says it is willing to return to the negotiating table to reach a deal "provided the employer shows an open mind and a willingness to address and resolve lasting problems."

"The rampant labour shortage in several sectors, including the brewing industry, should be a clear signal to the employer," said local union president Michel Héroux.

"Molson does not seem to understand that workers are becoming scarce and that they are the ones who have an advantage at the moment."

In a statement, Molson Coors said it has a "long history of providing well-paying jobs."

"We are offering our Montreal employees a competitive wage. We are disappointed that we have not been able to reach a deal, but our goal remains to reach an agreement with our unionized employees that is both fair and equitable."