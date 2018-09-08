Molotov cocktail thrown at restaurant in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Lebanese restaurant in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough overnight.

Police say a 911 call was placed around 3 a.m. Saturday for a broken window at Ezo restaurant on de l'Acadie Boulevard near de Louvain Street.

"When police arrived on the scene, they saw that a burning object had been thrown through the front window of the restaurant," said SPVM Const. Caroline Chèvrefils​.

At least three similar incidents have occurred at the same restaurant since the beginning of the year.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the sprinklers were on inside the restaurant, police said. The business mostly sustained water damage.

The incident has been transferred to the SPVM's arson unit.

Police say they have no suspects, but that security camera footage could help in their investigation.

On Saturday morning, the restaurant's website said it would be closed for an undetermined period of time.

With files from La Presse Canadienne