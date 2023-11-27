Montreal police investigating after Jewish community centre hit by Molotov cocktail

Police are investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Jewish community centre in Montreal's Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough early Monday morning.

Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says a 911 came in around 1 a.m. for an incendiary device thrown at the front door window of a building on Décarie Boulevard, near Vézina Street.

Brabant said investigators on the scene found remnants of the Molotov cocktail at the Jewish Community Council of Montreal (JCC).

No one was injured and the damage was minor, he said.

The SPVM's arson squad is leading the investigation. The hate crimes unit has been advised of the case, although it is not yet actively involved in the investigation.

The JCC released a statement Monday morning condemning the attacks on Jewish institutions in recent weeks.

"The rise in antisemitism in our city is frightening, and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent," the statement reads.

Police say they will be reviewing CCTV footage from the area.