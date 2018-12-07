Classic Montreal steakhouse Moishes bought by owners of La Cage aux Sports

Moishes, the fabled steakhouse on Montreal's Saint-Laurent Boulevard, has been bought out by the company that owns La Cage aux Sports.

Along with its landmark restaurant, Sportscene also acquired the rights to all Moishes' trademarks, branding and Moishes products sold in grocery stores.

Lenny Lighter, the son of the founder, Moishe, will continue to manage the restaurant.

He will aim to conserve "the personality and family spirit that has built the brand's sustained popularity for decades," according to a statement announcing the move.

Lighter said the sale puts Moishes in the best position to increase its offer of "high-quality products, already well known to Montrealers, to a much wider and potentially global customer base."

"We can humbly say that we are an institution that has always greatly contributed to Montreal's reputation and specific character, and we want to keep it that way," Lighter said.