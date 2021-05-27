Mohawk man files rights complaint against Quebec hospital over alleged mistreatment

A Mohawk man and his wife are filing a human rights complaint against a Quebec hospital after the elderly man was allegedly discharged from the facility wearing barely any clothes.

Winston Nelson, 71, was hospitalized at the Saint-Eustache hospital, north of Montreal, on Dec. 30 for heart problems.

Nelson's wife, Cheryl Scott, says she sent a taxi to pick him up on Jan. 5, and when he got home she found he was wearing only a hospital gown and a soiled diaper.

The couple, who are from Kanesatake, west of Montreal, told reporters today they mandated a civil rights advocacy group to bring the case on their behalf in front of the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission.

Fo Niemi, executive director at the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, said today during the same news conference that he sees a disturbing pattern of Quebec hospitals mistreating Indigenous people.

Representatives for the Saint-Eustache hospital were not immediately available for comment.

The couple say that on a separate occasion, they witnessed nurses at the hospital mimicking stereotypical Indigenous war chants.