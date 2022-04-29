Moderna facility in Montreal area expected to produce 100 million vaccine doses by 2024

The American pharmaceutical giant Moderna confirmed Friday that it has chosen the greater Montreal area as the location for its new biomanufacturing plant — the company's first outside of the United States.

The $180-million facility is expected to produce 100 million doses of mRNA vaccines per year and will be completed by 2024.

"It's important to have manufacturing in Canada," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at McGill University, standing alongside Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and Quebec Premier François Legault.

"We are strengthening our own ability to respond to viruses."

Legault said the plant will better prepare the province for future pandemics by reinforcing domestic supply chains and vaccine autonomy.

"We've had a hard two years," he said. "We've had to look for masks, medical gowns, and then vaccines. We have learned we are better served by ourselves."

The facility will also include a research centre that will work in collaboration with researchers from McGill University and will have the capacity to produce other mRNA vaccines against other respiratory viruses including the seasonal flu.

Moderna signed an initial agreement with the federal government last August to bring such a factory to Canada.

Details on its precise location are still pending, Trudeau told reporters.

Canada's biomanufacturing industry has declined, Legault acknowledged, but what remains is centred in Quebec and the Greater Toronto Area, both of whom were in the running for the plant.

"Today I'm pleased to announce that Quebec has won the battle for the Moderna facility."

More to come...