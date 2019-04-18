Montreal modelling agent charged with sexual exploitation of minors

The head of a Montreal-based modelling agency was arrested and charged with a slew of sex-related crimes involving four minors last week.

Now investigators are asking for any other possible victims to come forward.

In a statement Thursday, Montreal police said 47-year-old Jean-Sébastien Béland was arrested and charged in relation to crimes against victims between the age of 15 and 17.

The accused appeared in court on April 12 and remains in custody.

The charges against him include:

Obtaining sexual services for the payment of a person under the age of 18.

Sexual assault.

Sexual exploitation.

Sexual interference (under 16 years of age).

Invitation to sexual touching.

Montreal police say the offences occurred between November 2014 and September 2017. Béland was head of a modeling agency that was called B Models Management.

The company, based in downtown Montreal on Ste-Catherine Street, has since been renamed Diversity Model Management.

According to its website, the company is "a driving force for societal changes. We are curious, ambitious and lust after innovation."

The company claims to offer the "perfect prototype with distinguished personalities."

A phone call to the company was not answered Thursday morning nor did the company immediately reply to an email.

Investigators have reason to believe that Béland could have other victims in Montreal or elsewhere in Quebec. The incidents could have occurred between 2013 and 2019, police say.

Anyone who has been or knows a victim is encouraged to go to their local police station or call 911. People can also contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously by dialling 514 393-1133 or through its website.