Conjugal violence, racism, explain higher incarceration rates for Indigenous women, MMWIG hears

A Laval University professor who has spent her career studying conjugal violence within Indigenous families is testifying today at the Quebec City hearings of the federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Renée Brassard is the director of the school of social work and criminology at the Université de Laval.

Her studies have focused on how conjugal violence within families has lead to higher incarceration rates within Inuit, Metis and First Nations women.

Her testimony is being heard as commissioners turn their focus toward advocacy groups and knowledge keepers, during the last leg of the inquiry.

Kassandra Churcher, executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, urged the inquiry to submit firm recommendations to Ottawa to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous women within Canadian prisons. (CBC)

Yesterday, commissioners acknowledged how the government's refusal to extend the inquiry has ruled out the possibility of speaking directly to incarcerated women.

Hearings wrap up tomorrow. Human rights advocate Ellen Gabriel, from the Kanehsatà:ke Nation, will be the last speaker.