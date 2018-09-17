Indigenous policing, justice take centre stage at this week's MMIWG hearings in Quebec City

Police chiefs, criminologists and human rights activists are among the witnesses who will speak in Quebec City this week, over five days of hearings at the federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

After hearing from families, survivors and institutions during the first leg of the hearings, the commission will now focus on expert witnesses before wrapping up the inquiry in October in St-John's, N.L.

Last week's hearings in Iqaluit ended with a passionate speech from commissioner Qajaq Robinson — who is from Nunavut — challenging those in power to "vacate space that's not yours," and step aside to give more power and autonomy to Indigenous voices.

For commissioner Michèle Audette, this will be the third time hearings are held in her home province.

Last November, in her hometown of Mani-Utenam on Quebec's North Shore, the commission heard devastating testimonies from the province's First Nations.

Edmund Jourdain told commissioners in Mani-Utenam in Nov. 2017, how he remembers searching the woods with his grand-father for his sister, Anne-Marie, after she disappeared near Port-Cartier, Que., in 1957. (Julia Page/CBC)

The hearings shed light on the widespread trauma a Belgian missionary left on Innu communities in Quebec. It was the first time allegations of sexual abuse against Alexis Joveneau were made public.

Women and men also described how Joveneau exerted his power over families, helping the government to force the people of Pakua Shipu to move to a new reserve 175 kilometres away in the 1960s.

Testimonies heard in Mani-Utenam, and later in Montreal in March 2018, also depicted a troubling pattern of children never returning home after being treated in hospital during the 1950s and '60s.

Audette said in March that she would seek answers from the Quebec government about what happened to children who were under government care. She compared the reported disappearances to the Sixties Scoop.

Last leg of hearings

These last weeks of hearings will include testimony from experts and institutional representatives, addressing some of the themes that have emerged from the personal stories shared throughout the inquiry.

More than 1,270 families and survivors have shared their experiences with the commission.

In March, chief commissioner Marion Buller asked for an additional two years and an extra $50 million to connect with more women and girls, emphasizing the need to meet some witnesses in a private setting.



"Vulnerable populations require special care from start to finish. They need to be able to feel safe," Buller said.

Commissioner Michèle Audette hugs families from Unamen Shipu, Que., during the hearings in Mani-Utenam, Que., on Nov. 29, 2018. (CBC)

The federal government allowed a six-month extension, asking the final report be written by April 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, the province of Quebec is pushing ahead with its inquiry into the treatment of Indigenous people using provincial services.

The Viens Commission wrapped up 10 days of hearings in Quebec City on Friday, and will resume in Val-d'Or on Sept. 24.