'It's ridiculous. It's Picasso:' Facebook reviewing anti-nudity policy after blocking Montreal museum ad

Social media giant Facebook is reviewing its nudity policies after the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts complained the site kept blocking its ads for a Picasso exhibit.

The museum initially used an image of the artist's 1956 painting Femmes à la toilette — a cubist work that features two naked women — to advertise an ongoing show called From Africa to the Americas: Face-to-Face Picasso, Past and Present.

But when the museum tried to circulate the ad on Facebook, it was rejected because of the site's anti-nudity policy.

"It was funny for us, you know, like unbelievable," ​Pascale Chassée, a spokesperson for the museum, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The museum changed the ad three times using different paintings from the exhibit, though each contained at least one breast. All of those were rejected too, Chassée said.

Facebook even rejected a gallery photo that had one of the offending nude paintings in the background.

"It's ridiculous. It's Picasso," Chassée said.

Picasso's 1956 painting, Femmes à la toilette, triggered Facebook's algorithm to flag it as inappropriate content. (Photo © RMN-Grand Palais / Art Resource, NY / Mathieu Rabeau)

Fed up, the museum appealed the decision to Facebook directly, asking that photos of internationally renowned high art be allowed.

In response, Facebook agreed to let the museum's ad live online. The social network site is now also considering extending that exemptions to others as well.

"We want to make sure that museums and other institutions are able to share some of their most iconic paintings," a spokesperson for Facebook said Thursday in an email to CBC Montreal.

The statement added: "Nudity in paintings is currently not allowed in ads.... [We are] currently reviewing our approach to nudity in paintings in ads on Facebook."

Chassée believes it was Facebook's powerful algorithms that flagged the museum's ads as inappropriate content.