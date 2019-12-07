Montreal police search for woman, 26, missing for 3 weeks

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for three weeks.

Lara Parkin was last seen on Nov. 16 in the Sud-Ouest borough. Police say they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Parkin weighs 110 pounds, is 1.7 metres (or 5 feet 7 inches) and had green eyes and brown hair. She has a scar on her forehead and a pierced tongue.

Police say she could be in downtown Montreal or in a park.

Anyone with information about Parkin's disappearance is asked to call 911, their local police department or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.