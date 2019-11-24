Montreal police ask for help locating missing woman
The woman was last seen at L’Assomption Metro station Saturday afternoon.
Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 56-year-old Virginia Pacheco, who was last seen at L'Assomption Metro station Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.
Police say they fear for Pacheco`s safety because she has autism and requires extra help.
She was last seen wearing a red tuque, a purple jacket and a backpack.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.