Montreal police ask for help locating missing woman

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 56-year-old Virginia Pacheco, who was last seen at L'Assomption Metro station Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Police say they fear for Pacheco`s safety because she has autism and requires extra help.

She was last seen wearing a red tuque, a purple jacket and a backpack.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.