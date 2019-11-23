Montreal police asking public for help locating missing woman

Montreal police say they need the public's help locating a woman who has been missing since Tuesday evening and has not been heard from since.

Caroli Francesca, 46, was last seen wearing black Sorel winter boots, a sweater with a black tank top and black leggings.

Francesca often visited shops and restaurants on Nuns' Island, according to police.

She stands five-foot-six-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has a mole on the right side of her face, near her nose, and a butterfly tattoo at the bottom of her abdomen.

Investigators have reason to fear for his safety, an SPVM statement says.

Anyone with information about this disappearance can do so by calling 911, their local police department or Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.