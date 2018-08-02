Montreal police seek missing Indigenous woman

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find an Indigenous woman who went missing almost a week ago.

Mina Iquasiak Aculiak, 48, was last seen in Saint-Laurent on Friday, July 27, and investigators are concerned for her safety.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue Montreal Canadiens cap with a red visor, a blue camisole, black pants and black shoes. Her left arm is in a sling.

Iquasiak Aculiak stands about 4-6" and weighs about 150 pounds. Her hair is black and she has very dark eyes. She does not speak English or French.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.