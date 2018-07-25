Skip to Main Content
Montreal police search for woman with intellectual, physical disabilities

Cindy Thompson, 46, was last seen on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. at Du Collège Metro Station in Saint-Laurent.

Montreal police are searching for a missing woman who has physical and intellectual disabilities.

Cindy Thompson, 46, was last seen on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. at Du Collège Metro Station in Saint-Laurent.

She has not been seen since. Police say she lacks the ability to orient herself, and they fear for her safety.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, a beige mid-length coat, white running shoes, a large purple backpack and a wrist identification bracelet.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact 911, or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

